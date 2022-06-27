Angus Volunteer Fire Department will now answer 911 calls previously assigned to Mustang VFD after Navarro County Commissioners approved a request from Navarro County Volunteer Firefighters Association. The move allows the Sheriff’s Department to make the official designation which effects response time.
John Gantt, Vice President of the Navarro County Volunteer Fire Department Association, reported that the Mustang VFD has not responded to a call since September.
The VFD has also failed to participate in association meetings, according to Gantt. It is possible for Mustang to reconstitute and enter into a future interlocal agreement in the future, however, the Mustang VFD failed to sign an interlocal agreement with the County in September 2021.
Gantt also asked that Commissioners consider the rising costs of fuel during the upcoming budget process.
Commissioners ratified Navarro County’s burn ban. The order was originally put into effect by County Judge H.M. Davenport last week in response to current drought conditions. A disaster declaration would be the next step if current conditions persist.
The May 2022 tax collection report was approved. Navarro County Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd reported that the county collected approximately $25.7 million, year to date. This represents an increase of more than $3.6 million over the same period last year. The rate of county tax collections also increased.
The Emergency Service District 1 Financial Statement for fiscal year 2021 was accepted. The statement is required as part of the Health and Safety Code in Texas.
A request by Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 1040 Pct. 1 was approved for a standard road bore.
An agreement between NCSO and Unique Digital Technology, LLC for exchange, upgrade, and customer care support was approved contingent upon the items having a line item in departmental budgets.
Commissioners also approved the annual road reports.
The IRS 2021 Standard Mileage Business Rate of $0.625 a mile was approved and will become effective July 1. This is an increase from $0.585.
Commissioners approved requests to pay bills for Pct. 3, the Jail and Justice of the Peace 4 without purchase orders.
The consent agenda was also approved before the meeting was adjourned.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.