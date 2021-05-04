In the midst of a regular monthly and annual business meetings April 29, members of the Angus Water Supply Corporation honored Vic Howell, who passed away in January.
Howell served in a variety of capacities during his 34 years on the board.
Howell’s widow Patty, their daughter Vicki, and son in-law Jay Payne, were in attendance. The family was presented a plaque.
“He loved this place, and all of you,” said Patty, wife of over 65 years.
“Vic put a lot of time effort and love into this place, he will be truly missed,” said Melinda Gatewood, Board President.
Board member Liz Smith said, “You could always depend on Vic, he was a good man with a big heart. He really cared about the people of this area and those he served.”
Jeanne Crespo, was also recognized for 20 years as the office manager with the Corporation, which currently serves 370 meters, a number that continues to grow and has execrated in the first quarter of 2021. Jeanie is credited by several board members for making the place run.
Daniel Gatewood was appointed to another term, having already served several years already while Smith, is beginning her first full-term on the board of directors.
Many of Navarro County’s Boards and Commissions are filled by volunteers who give their time and energy to serve their neighbors. Everyone is looking for good people to step up and fill a need. The Angus Water Supply Corporation is no exception.
The Angus Water Supply Corporation holds its regular meetings on the third Monday of the month, at 212 FM 739 in the City of Angus.
