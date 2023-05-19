Dogs and cats add mischief and fun to the homes they join and often become members of the family. The Corsicana Animal Shelter is hoping that several loving and deserving cats and dogs will soon find their forever homes.
Due to severe overcrowding the Corsicana Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event from now until May 27.
“We are waiving adoption fees in hopes that some of the dogs and cats here will be adopted to good homes,” said the shelter’s Director Ashley McCalvin.
Otherwise, the shelter will have to euthanize healthy animals in order to keep up with demand.
A grim prospect the shelter has avoided for six years, she said.
One factor in the shelter’s overcrowding is that people haven’t tended to spay and neuter their animals when they have litters.
The shelter has already spayed and neutered 85% of the animals who are eligible for adoption.
“We know that we cannot adopt our way out of the overcrowding, but it’s a start, said McCalvin.
“We’ve also noticed that people who got pets during the pandemic are not able to care for them and return them to the shelter for any number of reasons,” said Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson.
“We invite everyone to meet a dog or cat who will certainly pull on the heartstrings and meet their person,” said McCalvin.
Those considering adoption will be asked to fill out an application form which includes a spay and neuter agreement.
The Corsicana Animal Shelter is located at 617 South 12 Street in Corsicana. Its hours are from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
To reach the Corsicana Animal Shelter by phone call 903-654-4928.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.