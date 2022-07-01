The Corsicana Animal Shelter is celebrating its 3,000th adoption with a $33 adoption special throughout the month of July. All adoptions are subject to an approved adoption application.
If you are not looking to adopt you can still help the pets still looking for a home by donating any amount that starts with three, it can be $3, $30 or $300.
“Everyone is so excited that the shelter hit its 3,000th adoption,” said Erin Abay, Humane Society of Navarro County Office manager and shelter volunteer. “It’s a huge accomplishment and a testament to their desire to find homes for Navarro County’s unwanted and stray animal population. But my favorite kind of adoption is the next one happening. There are so many fantastic dogs and cats looking for their forever home. We hope this adoption fee special will bring folks through the door to meet all of the lovely animals. Whether you want a kitten, senior cat, lovable mutt or purebred dog, our shelter has them all.”
Abay said, as a volunteer, she can say that every animals that crosses the shelter’s threshold knows love, kindness and tenderness from humans that they may have never experienced before.
“Everyone at the Humane Society appreciates our dedicated shelter staff and are so excited to see Ashley McCalvin excel in her new position as shelter manager,” she said.
"I am thrilled to be here for the shelter's 3,000th adoption thanks to the tireless work of previous managers, staff, volunteers, and our wonderful community,” McCalvin said. “I hope to be present and play a big part in getting even more animals placed through our shelter and can't wait to adopt out another 3,000. The shelter has so many deserving dogs and cats needing forever homes.”
Donate at: www.paypal.me/hsnctx, mail to: PO Box 1734, Corsicana, TX 75151, or drop off at: 617 S. 12th St. in Corsicana. Please note the donation is for the Corsicana Animal Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.