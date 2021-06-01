The Annual Red Brick Classic Car Show and Fish Fry raised money for the Kerens Veterans Memorial Saturday, May 29 in downtown Kerens.
editor's pick featured
Annual car show raises funds for Veterans Memorial
Cars for a cause
- Daily Sun photos/Ron Farmer
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Carnett Yvonne Deckard, 57, passed away Monday in Fort Worth. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home in Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Palestine at 3 p.m. with burial to follow in L…
Sharon Allen Jackson, 60, of Malakoff, passed away May 21, 2021 in Malakoff. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home in Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Tennessee Colony at 12 p.m. with…
Most Popular
Articles
- NCSO finds remains of missing Dawson man, homicide suspect in custody
- Frost seniors allowed to walk following suspension over prank
- Grand Jury returns 51 indictments
- Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for May
- Street dance to raise funds for Shaver statue
- Texas families to get $2.5B in federal food benefits
- Man sentenced to prison for drug possession
- Navarro College announces Spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists
- GC Baseball: Tigers see season end in heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Wakeland
- Corsicana student graduates Tarleton with honors
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.