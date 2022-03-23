Every five minutes, a life changing diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis is delivered somewhere in the world, including people in Corsicana and Navarro County.
Multiple Sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune inflammatory condition which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord by stripping away the fatty substance protecting the cells.
The condition can affect vision, cause numbness and difficulty walking. Though MS is a complex, progressive disease that affects people differently.
Those who live with MS aren’t alone in the fight said Heather Burleson, of Corsicana, who is living with a form of Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis, first diagnosed in September 2015.
“We never fight alone,” she said. “We thank everyone in our support systems, as well as those who are willing to learn and adapt with us.”
Those impacted with the disease are asking everyone to wear orange to spread awareness about Multiple Sclerosis and attend a benefit Saturday, March 26.
Hosted by VFW Post 3366, 4609 W. Hwy. 31 in Corsicana, activities will include a double elimination pool tournament for a $10 entry fee.
Sign up begins at 7 p.m. Prize money will be determined by the number sign ups. Karaoke, raffle, and 50/50 drawings will also be available throughout the night.
All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society under the name “Corsicana Heroes.” Anyone interested can donate on the organization’s website.
