100 West announced the opening of applications for its artist and writer residency, which advances the production and presentation of new work and ideas by a national and internationally by providing an arena of generous support and historic space.
One-to-three-month funded residencies span January to May and October to December. Three artists and two writers are hosted simultaneously each term in private studios. Applications are welcomed from the United States and internationally. Alumni residents are eligible to re-apply and should contact the residency director for details.
Information about funding, studios and accommodations is available online at corsicanaresidency.org/apply. Deadline to apply is Sept. 1.
With its founding site at 100 West, a former Odd Fellows lodge adapted to artist-furnished studio and living space, this residency linked to the cultural and industrial lineage of this historic town where two oil booms in the 1890s to 1920s produced an exuberant architectural setting in which to cultivate contemporary practices in studio art and writing.
While such buildings declined in care and use by the late-20th century, alongside the general compromise of small-town America, these structures have come to afford creative reuse from their unaltered space, light and proportions.
The founders of this project over the last decade have sought to establish a collection of sites as a cultural campus within the city of Corsicana that gives artists and writers meaningful interaction with the diverse community and its unique history as a springboard for their research and creative production.
These goals are now guided by the non-profit Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency, which champions innovative and engaged studio practices and writing, while facing outward in partnerships for education, exhibition and publication designed to develop transformative dialogue with audiences near and far.
Its storefront is open to visitors Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 203 N. Commerce St. in Corsicana.
A calendar of events will be announced next week.
