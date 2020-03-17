closed sign.jpg

Under the advice of the Navarro Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, the office will be closed to the public until further notice, due to the exposure of the COVID-19.

In order to continue serving the taxpayers of Navarro County, please visit the NCAD website at www.navarrocad.com for a list of emails to send your questions or concerns, or you can reach the office by phone at 903-872-2476, or fax 903-872-3157.

NCAD will continue to inform the public of its office hours as the health issues change.

Tags

Recommended for you