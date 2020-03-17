Under the advice of the Navarro Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, the office will be closed to the public until further notice, due to the exposure of the COVID-19.
In order to continue serving the taxpayers of Navarro County, please visit the NCAD website at www.navarrocad.com for a list of emails to send your questions or concerns, or you can reach the office by phone at 903-872-2476, or fax 903-872-3157.
NCAD will continue to inform the public of its office hours as the health issues change.
