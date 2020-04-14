The Navarro Central Appraisal District will mail notices of Appraised Values beginning April 15, 2020. At this time, State Government has not issued any waivers or extensions relating to this year’s appraisals.
“We are seeking guidance from the Governor’s office about the 2020 reappraisal plans and how they impact these enduring economic hardships due to COVID-19,” stated Karen Morris, Chief Appraiser.
“There is currently nothing in the property tax law to allow the current pandemic to factor into this year’s property tax appraisal valuation. While we are sympathetic to the situation we are facing, our hands are tied without guidance from the state level,” Morris stated.
Not all taxpayers will receive a Notice of Appraised Value. This year’s criteria for receiving a notice would include:
• Property Value increased by $1,000 or more
• A change in ownership or exemptions
• Property was reappraised for 2020
Due to current disaster shelter in place guidelines for COVID-19, you may protest:
• Online for all categories of property appraised by Navarro CAD with instructions on the notice at www.navarrocad.com under Online Protests
• By fax at 903-872-3157
• By regular mail at Navarro Central Appraisal District, P.O. Box 3118, Corsicana, TX 75151-3118.
Property owners who disagree with the appraised value of their property, the exemptions or any other action by the appraisal district, have the right to appeal to the Navarro Central Appraisal Review Board. The ARB is an independent panel of citizens responsible for hearing and settling property owner protests. The notice of appraised value includes instructions on how and when to file a protest, a protest form and the Comptroller’s Property Taxpayer Remedies. The deadline for filing a protest with the ARB is May 15, 2020, or 30 days after the appraisal district mailed you a notice of appraised value, whichever is later.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegars’ publication, Property Tax Remedies, explains in detail how to protest your property appraisal, what issues the ARB can consider and what to expect during a protest hearing. The publication also discusses the option of taking your case to court or entering into binding arbitration if you are dissatisfied with the outcome of your ARB hearing. Local ARB hearings will begin on June 9, 2020 and will conclude in July. The certification process will conclude by July 25, 2020.
Property Taxpayer Remedies are available from the Navarro Central Appraisal District online at www.navarrocad.com. The publication is also available on the Comptroller’s website at www.window.state.tx.us/taxinfo/proptax/.
