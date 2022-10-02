Members of the Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club, Chandler Ware, 16, and Jacob Castillo, 16, were selected to be Shooting Sports Ambassadors for the state of Texas.
These boys have been extremely involved in their sport each year.
Ware, 16, is a junior at Corsicana High School and enjoys shooting and focusing on school. He is currently enrolled in AP and college level classes, and is in the top 10% of his class. He has been shooting with the Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club and NSCA for four years. He is currently serving as Vice President of the club. He shoots a Zoli Z sport high rib, and his favorite event is skeet. He is unsure of what university he will attend, and is looking forward to the next two years with the team and plans to continue his shooting career in college.
Castillo is also a junior at CHS and part of the Corsicana Cross Country Team in the fall and runs track in the spring. He enjoys playing cornhole with his dad in his free time and also works at HEB. This is his third year with the Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club, and he is serving as President for the 2022-2023 year. His favorite events are trap and skeet. Castillo enjoys shooting and said he can’t wait to continue to compete for the next two years and maybe even in college in the years to follow.
Texas 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassadors represent the Texas 4-H & Youth Development Program and specifically Texas 4-H Shooting Sports for public relations purposes at special events such as donor/supporter functions and with the general public, peer groups, 4-H groups, community service groups, schools and media contacts.
They serve as spokespersons for the 4-H Shooting Sports program, helping to make 4-H Shooting Sports programs more visible. The Ambassadors further develop their skills in leadership, public presentation, citizenship, community service, public relations and team building.
This a huge success for the club, as it has only had one other shooter in Navarro County earn this position.
