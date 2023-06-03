Area angler Joey Hanna has hit his stride, finding success in fishing tournaments around the nation.
"Joey Hanna from Corsicana" is how he is introduced on the Bassmaster stage.
Joey was competing in a bassmaster event in Virginia on Buggs Island Lake. Joey had just finished fishing this event and had an 18 hour drive to get back to Texas. His brother Danny called and wanted to fish the Texas team trail event on Richland Chambers the next morning. Danny was having some boat issues and asked Joey if he wanted to fish. Without hesitation, Joey drove 18 hours (only stopping for gas) to Texas.
Joey pulled into Oak Cove to pick Danny up with minutes to spare. As they backed the boat down the ramp the tournament director was calling boat No. 54. Joey said that's us we got to roll!
The touring pro with Bassmaster and brother Danny had a magical day.
Weighing in 26.11 on four bass. 26.11 was good enough for third place.
Joey's big bass at 10.05 was the big bass of the tournament. And his 9.02 was second place big bass. The 10.05 is the biggest bass of the year for Texas Team Trail. "What a great day" Joey told the Texas team trail reporters.
Hanna has hit his stride of late. Not only taking third in the biggest tournament that big RC has seen in years but backed it up with a big win with Media Bass this past weekend. Weighing in five bass for 23.13 in a solo tourney. And taking first on Lake Limestone in a team event with his wife. The husband and wife duo weighed a 19.43 bag on five fish to take the win. Joey has a Bassmaster event coming up on Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma. Hopefully "Joey Hanna from Corsicana's" hot streak will continue there!
He continues to give thanks to his sponsors who make his Bassmaster dreams possible. Yeah Babee, Mercury Marine, Blake's Boats, Power Pole, Butcher's Choice Fairfield, Goodin and Perry Construction, Ron Speed Jr Adventures, Tree Top Construction, to name a few.
