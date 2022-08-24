New Rising Star District Missionary Baptist General Association hosted its Annual Session Aug. 18 and 19 in Waxahachie at Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Delvie Stones, Jr. as Host Pastor. The theme was “Hold Firm Fast,” the word of life for such a time as this, Philippians 2:16. Pictured from left to right are Timothy Sterling, New Vice President of Congress, Moderator Dairy G. Johnson, Sr., elected another year Moderator Emeritus, Dr. L.B. Sanders, Vice Moderator at Large Dr. Preston Malone, Vice Moderator, Executive secretary finance Samuel Hargers, and New Dean of Congress Delvie Stones, Jr. Not pictured is President of Congress Darren Curtis.
