Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Ellis and Kaufman Counties. Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...From this morning to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 33.0 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.1 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. &&