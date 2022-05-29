Each year on the last Monday of May, Americans honor and mourn those who died while performing their duties in service to the United States Armed Forces. As the nation prepares to honor the sacrifices made by its military personnel over the centuries, many area groups are planning observances of their own to recognize the local men and women who gave all for their country.
Navarro County War Memorial Memorial Day Ceremony and William D. O'Brien Remembrance Ride: 9 a.m. Monday at the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Second Ave. Corsicana
Cpl. William O'Brien died March 15, 2008 in Baghdad from wounds sustained when he was attacked by small arms fire during combat operations. Following a ceremony at the Navarro County Courthouse War Memorial, will be a Remembrance Ride in honor of Cpl. O’Brien and all the Navarro County veterans who sacrificed their lives in the service of our great Nation.
Kerens Veterans Memorial: 10:30 a.m., Monday, downtown Kerens
The Kerens Memorial Day observance will include Navarro College’s Director of Theatre, Dr. Shellie O’Neal, who will sing the National Anthem to the raising of the American flag, following a flyover of World War II era airplanes, by the Corsicana Coyote Squadron at 10:30 a.m. Vietnam Veteran Jim Burgess will deliver remarks during the program which will include a special tribute to Veterans.
Hubbard Memorial Day: 11 a.m., noon downtown Hubbard
The traditional patriotic downtown parade will get underway at 11 a.m. Monday, a Memorial Service will be held around noon following the conclusion of the parade at the Fairview Cemetery Pavilion. This is a special time to honor and pay tribute to those that died in the service of this great nation and also to honor past and present members of the armed forces. The program lasts about an hour so bring along your lawn chair. Everyone is invited to attend this special program. Contact the Hubbard Chamber of Commerce Office at 254-576-2521 for more info.
Woodland Cemetery Association: 1 p.m. Monday, Woodland Cemetery Gazebo Area
“Gone but not forgotten,” guest speaker will be Rice Mayor J. Nicole Jackson. Honoring the men and women who served and sacrifice their lives for the United States of America. Sponsored by Single Believers Ministries/Woodland Cemetery Association - Founder / CEO Pastor Cat.
