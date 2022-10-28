Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.