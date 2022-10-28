The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition presented free fun for families with a scavenger hunt through the Coalition’s Little Free Libraries to collect points and win prizes.
Parents registered online to receive instructions, a map of the libraries and a “passport” to stamp. A puzzle or clue is at every location and sharing a selfie at each stop will earn extra points.
The Early Childhood Coalition includes childcare professionals, educators, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, Compassion Corsicana, VOICE and other organizations. Its goals are safety, health, connection, and school readiness for young children.
