The Libertarian Party of Texas (LPTexas) held the Party's state convention at the Westin Convention Center in Irving last April 8 through the 10.
The events started Friday night with registration, a cocktail hour, then speakers including Gubernotorial candidate Mark Tippetts and 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate Spike Cohen.
Delegates from counties over the state attending, including Navarro, Ellis, Henderson, and Anderson counties.
Navarro county was represented by three delegates on Friday night and Saturday, and two on Sunday.
Saturday, state officers were elected for the 2022-2024 term.
Whitney Bilyeu was re-elected as State Chair.
Kyle Russell, Vice Chair
Anastasia Wilford was elected Secretary.
Kate Prather was re-elected as Treasurer.
Sunday saw the election of delegates and alternates for the National Convention in Reno, Nevada, May 26-29.
The State Platform was reviewed and updated.
The LP Texas will have a slate of candidates on the ballot for state offices, including:
Mark Tippetts - Governor
Shanna Steele for Lt Governor -Lt. Governor
Alonzo Echevarria- Comptroller
Jaime Diez - Railroad Commissioner
Mark Ash Libertarian - Attorney General
Tom Oxford- Texas Supreme Court
The Libertarian Party of Texas is growing, with over 70 affiliated counties.
For more about the LP Texas, go to https://www.lptexas.org.
To learn if your county is affiliated, go to https://www.lptexas.org/state-county-affiliates.
To find out more about the Libertarian Party of Navarro County, contact Melanie Black, County chair at navarro@lptexas.org
