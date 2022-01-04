Nick Starling with CBS 11 Dallas news interviewed local ranchers James Hooser and John Paul Plemons Tuesday for a feature on locally-sourced beef, set to run on the 6 p.m. news tonight.
Hooser’s Mill Creek Meat Company, LLC is the custom meat division of a family owned farming and ranching business set up in the late 1800's and located on Mill Creek in south Ellis County.
Plemons Beef is a family-owned and operated farm that focuses on raising hormone, steroid, and antibiotic-free beef, while retaining grain fed quality and taste.
