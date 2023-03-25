Members of the Navarro County Republican Executive Committee voted to explore the possibility of starting a Young Republicans group in Navarro County. The group will be affiliated with the Texas Young Republicans organization.
Anyone who is conservative, a resident of Navarro County and between the ages of 18-40 can join the Texas Young Republicans organization.
Those outside the age parameters can join the group as associate members.
Corsicana native Robert Bennett discussed the potential benefits of a Navarro County Chapter of the Texas Young Republicans Club during a Navarro County Republican meeting Monday night.
Bennett is currently serving as the Vice President of the Smith County, Young Republicans. He is also the East Texas Regional Director of the Young Republicans.
Bennett is also currently running to be President of UT Tyler’s Student Government Association.
The Navarro County Young Republicans would become active after 10 potential members have been recruited, a constitution is written by the group and associated chapter fees are paid.
“Young Republicans are concerned about many of the same issues as older Republicans,” said Bennett
Bennett discussed the advantages of being politically active at a young age and highlighted the camaraderie and future opportunities that being involved with the Young Republicans might present. Those wanting more information regarding the formation of a Navarro College Young Republicans group please visit navgop.org on the net and visit the “Contact Us” page.
Regular reports were accepted. Attendees also heard updates from elected officials as well as their representatives.
Corsicana Mayoral candidate Mike Fletcher also introduced himself to the crowd.
The Corsicana Mayoral Election is Saturday, May 6. Early Voting will be held April 24- May 2.
Navarro County Republican Chairman Steve Jessup also announced the Reagan Day Dinner will be April 4.
