Updated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11

Navarro County schools and offices have announced the following closings and delays as of 11:30 a.m.:

Closed Thursday due to icy conditions:

Corsicana ISD

Rice ISD

Kerens ISD

Navarro College, all campuses

Delay:

Dawson ISD 2 HR Delay

Frost ISD 2 HR Delay

Blooming Grove ISD 2 HR Delay

Regular Start:

Mildred ISD

Closed Thursday - Navarro County Courthouse per County Judge HM Davenport

Judge Lagomarsino has canceled Grand Jury for Thursday.

