Updated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11
Navarro County schools and offices have announced the following closings and delays as of 11:30 a.m.:
Closed Thursday due to icy conditions:
Corsicana ISD
Rice ISD
Kerens ISD
Navarro College, all campuses
Delay:
Dawson ISD 2 HR Delay
Frost ISD 2 HR Delay
Blooming Grove ISD 2 HR Delay
Regular Start:
Mildred ISD
Closed Thursday - Navarro County Courthouse per County Judge HM Davenport
Judge Lagomarsino has canceled Grand Jury for Thursday.
