More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates, including students from Navarro County, received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13 and 14 in the Ferrell Center.
From Corsicana, Emily Elizabeth Lachmann, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Magna Cum Laude, College of Arts & Sciences; Madison Emily Whisenand, of Frost, Bachelor of Arts, Professional Writing and Rhetoric, Summa Cum Laude, College of Arts & Sciences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.