Several area students earned their degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.
Travis Berryhill, of Blooming Grove, graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice. Corsicana’s Alex Arnett, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art, Cum Laude, Katlyn Brady, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude, Abbey Freeman, Bachelor of Science, Education, Cum Laude, Rusty Price, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business, Magna Cum Laude, Jamison Teague, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Vanessa Vega, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Whitney Walters, Bachelor of Science, Integrated Studies, and Michell Zuniga, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.