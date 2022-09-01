Several Navarro County students earned their degrees during the 2022 Summer semester at Sam Houston State University.
From Corsicana, Ricardo Cortez, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science; Vanessa Galindo, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College; Lexey Geddie, Bachelor of Science, Elec/Computer Engineering Tech; and Taylor Rodgers, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude;
Macie Skains, of Blooming Grove, Bachelor of Science, Fashion Merchandising, Magna Cum Laude; and Sandra Jimenez, of Powell, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.