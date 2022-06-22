Sam Houston State University in Huntsville recognizes area students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester Dean's List of Academic Honors.
Included on the list are Corsicana students Katlyn Brady, Mary Buasan, Hannah Carlisle, Vanessa Galindo, Lesli Garcia, Abigail Huitt, Karen Ibarra, Jack Johnson, Ally McKendree, Joyleen Mercado, Elyna Polk, Rusty Price, Jamison Teague, and Michell Zuniga; Colton Nicholson and Korri Owens of Barry; Macie Skains of Blooming Grove; and Kylie Rhodes of Rice.
The students are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
