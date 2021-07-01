Vanessa Galindo, Abigail Huitt, Jack Johnson, and Brittany Kuykendall of Corsicana and Macie Skains of Blooming Grove are listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
These students are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2021 semester.
Alex Arnett, Katlyn Brady, Abbey Freeman, Vanessa Galindo, Haley Henry, Matthew Herrera, Abigail Huitt, Karen Ibarra, Jack Johnson, Brittany Kuykendall, Jenniffer Sosa, Colton Stallings and Ryan Vadasy of Corsicana, Cate Harris of Barry, Travis Berryhill, Macie Skains, and Riley Skains of Blooming Grove, Joshua Landi of Kerens, and Cesar Amaya of Rice are listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University.
These students are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2021 semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.