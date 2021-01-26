Three local teenagers spent a part of their Saturday getting a birds-eye view of North Central Texas
Civil Air Patrol cadets D.J. Baker, Ava Trim, and Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Bradford Webster took flight on Saturday, Jan. 15, as part of the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Orientation, or “O,” Flight Program.
CAP offers cadets the opportunity to experience five O Flights each in powered aircraft and gliders. O Flights are conducted by experienced and certified CAP pilots. They are among the most exciting aspects of cadet life. Powered O Flights take place in CAP-owned light aircraft, usually a Cessna 172.
For Cadets Baker, 13, and Trim, 17, both new to CAP, Saturday’s O Flights marked the first time that either of them had ever flown in an aircraft. Both described the experience as “Awesome!” Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Webster, 14, a cadet since 2018 and an O Flight “veteran,” participated in his fourth. CAP pilot Lieutenant Colonel Floyd Whitehouse of the Granbury Squadron, a former Air Force fighter pilot with 30 years active-duty and reserve experience, conducted each flight.
The cadets are members of the Corsicana Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, under the command of CAP Major Dennis Dickerson. The Corsicana Squadron meets every Saturday at 10:00 am at the Corsicana Municipal Airport, C. David Campbell Field. The Squadron is actively seeking new cadet and senior members who have an interest in the CAP's focus of Cadet Development, Aerospace Education, Emergency Services and Community Service.
Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is a nonprofit organization with 57,000 members nationwide. CAP performs 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and was credited by the AFRCC with saving 130 lives in fiscal year 2020.
Its volunteers also perform homeland security, disaster relief and counter drug missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. The senior members play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 22,000 young people currently participating in CAP cadet programs. CAP has been performing missions for America for 79 years. For more information, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
For more information about the local Corsicana squadron, contact the public affairs officer, Capt. Stephen Webster, at 214-301-2267.
