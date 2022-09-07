Ken Fling has seen a lot in his 100 years. Now it’s time for he and his friends to celebrate.
He will receive a motorcycle escort and be honored the evening of Sept. 7 at the American Legion in Gun Barrel City.
Fling was born Sept. 7, 1922 in Blue Ridge, Texas. As an infant, he and his family moved to Royse City, where he spent his school years.
Navarro County residents may be familiar with Fling because of his association with the Commemorative Air Force’s Coyote Squadron, based in Corsicana.
Col. Fling, as he is known by fellow Coyotes, serves as host at the veterans tent during the Coyote Squadron’s annual Airsho.
Fling first found an affinity for aviation when he attended Bob Boyle Aviation School in Dallas, in the autumn of 1941.
He later went to work for Southern Aircraft in Garland where he built gun turrets and Torpedo doors for Consolidated Aircraft for the Gruman TBF, before joining the Navy in November 1942.
Fling was assigned to several duty stations including Naval Air Technical Training Center in Norman Oklahoma. Fling also spent time at the Naval Air Station in Norfolk, Virginia.
After another assignment, the proud Texan asked to be transferred to Carrier Duty. He was stationed aboard the USS Saratoga CV-3
Fling spent time in Pearl Harbor’s Fleet Air-Wing, working as an Aviation Metal Smith.
He qualified to teach men how to operate the turrets, load ammunition and properly aim and fire the weapon, as well as repair and overhaul those which were damaged in combat.
After the war Fling married his sweetheart Nancy Calvert in November of 1946. Though they had no children, they lived together for many years in Gun Barrel City.
Fling earned his private pilot’s license after the war, and was commissioned into the Commemorative Air Force by Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets Oct. 4, 1997.
Paul W. Tibbets was Aircraft Capt. of the “Enola Gay,” the B-29 Bomber that dropped the atom bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 1945.
Fling worked for Western Electric for 35 years and has since enjoyed a long and adventuresome retirement.
Fling was able to go on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. During that trip, he was able to visit and pay his respects at many of our country’s national monuments.
He also returned to Pearl Harbor visiting the Arizona Memorial. Spotted by a Park Ranger, Fling was taken to the head of the line and saluted by an on duty Naval Officer. He was led up the gangway in order to salute the flag and given rose pedals to drop over the deck of the Arizona. The final resting place of the 1,177 who died aboard the battleship on Dec. 7, 1941.
In total, 2,403 United States servicemen died that day.
On the same trip he was given a tour of his old barracks, the mess hall, and Hangar No. 4 where he worked.
Fling’s other interests include making and painting models of World War II era aircraft and ships many of which he has donated to the Kerens Veterans Museum.
Fling was a guest of honor when the museum celebrated their Grand Opening on Memorial Day 2022.
The centenarian also enjoys eating out, watching movies, and being driven in the Dallas veteran’s parades by his good friend Ken Starret in a brand-new Corvette.
“It’s great to have a friend who is in a Corvette Club,” Fling said. He and Starret met a few years ago and became fast friends.
No one knows how much time we have on Earth, but Ken Fling is proof that a person can get a lot of life out of a short 100-years.
