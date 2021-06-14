Area Vietnam Veterans were honored by the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century and the James Blair Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Tuesday.
The event hosted at the Cook Education Center on the Navarro College campus, brought together members of the Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 1009, VFW Post 3366, and the American Legion Post 22, all located in Corsicana, for a program recognizing the more than three million veterans who served in our Armed forces during the Vietnam War Era. Patriotic song and camaraderie preceded remarks delivered by Mike Johnson of the Captain William Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, located in Tyler.
A proclamation by President Obama effective on Memorial Day 2012, extending until Nov. 11, 2025, recognizes the service of those who returned from the Vietnam War as well as the more than 58,000 American’s who died there. More than 1,000 Americans remain unaccounted for and are officially listed as Missing in Action.
“We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces,” stated President Donald Trump as he reaffirmed the proclamation. “With conviction, our Nation pledges our enduring respect, our continuing care, and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam veterans.”
Any United States military veteran who served on active-duty, regardless of location, from Nov. 1, 1955 through May 15, 1975 is eligible to receive a lapel pin as part of the effort to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War. President Trump authorized the Department of Defense to issue a lapel pin “a lasting memento of the Nation’s thanks.”
Trump also designated March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, in perpetuity, as part of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017.
Vietnam veterans are encouraged to locate upcoming commemorative events by visiting www.vietnamwar50th.com/events/ on the net.
Many veterans said they appreciated the recognition and gestures Tuesday, noting they didn’t receive much when they first came home.
