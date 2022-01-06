Rice, Texas is a small town with a big heart, especially when it comes to supporting the school district.
On Dec. 17, Rice Independent School District received a surprise visit from Arizona Charlie's Bingo Hall employees, who graciously presented gifts to all 164 employees of the district in appreciation and support of their hard work and dedication to the students of Rice.
On behalf of the teachers and staff of Rice ISD, the district would like to thank Arizona Charlie's Bingo Hall for their generosity and continued support of Rice ISD.
