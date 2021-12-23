Throughout the last month, James L. Collins Catholic School has been working to raise money to go toward purchasing a new larger bus for the school to use. Arizona Charlie’s Bingo in Rice stopped by the school to surprise students with a $2,000 check to go toward their endeavor.
The faculty and staff at James L. Collins Catholic School received another incredible surprise from Arizona Charlie’s Bingo to celebrate Christmas. Arizona Charlie’s Bingo generously gave each faculty and staff member a $100 American Express gift card and a $25 BINGO Bucks certificate to support the work that they have done this year for the students at the school. All of the faculty and staff members at JLCCS were truly grateful for their generosity.
