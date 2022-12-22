U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and U.S. Congressman Jake Ellzey (TX-06) released the following statements after their legislation to rename a U.S. Post Office in Arlington, after former Texas Congressman Ron Wright, who passed away last year following a battle with cancer and complications from COVID-19, was signed into law:
“As a sixth-generation Texan, loving husband, father, and grandfather, Ron embodied what it meant to be a public servant and committed his career to advocating for the Lone Star State,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I am proud to honor the memory of my friend and fellow Texan in the community he tirelessly served.”
"With the signing of this bill, Ron's legacy will be cemented in Arlington," said Congressman Ellzey. "Ron dedicated his life to serving the community he lived in, and I am grateful to honor the memory of my friend, predecessor, and fellow Texan Ron Wright."
The U.S. Postal Service facility located at 3903 Melear Drive in Arlington, Texas, will be designated as the Ron Wright Post Office Building.
Biography of Congressman Ron Wright:
Born in Tarrant County, Wright was a sixth generation North Texas native. He graduated from Azle High School in 1971 and later attended the University of Texas at Arlington. A husband, father, and grandfather, Wright was active in the Arlington community where he began his political career in 2000 as a member of the Arlington City Council then rose to mayor pro-tem until 2008. He went on to serve as a Congressional aide and then the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector before running for Congress. He was first sworn into Congress after winning his 2018 election and was serving his second term for Texas’ 6th Congressional District when he passed away on Feb. 7, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.