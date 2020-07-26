DALLAS (SMU) - Four arts organizations are collaborating on an exhibition titled The Staff of Asclepias, dedicated to preserving the monarch butterfly, which is running concurrently at the ANTEROOM gallery in Corsicana and at Sweet Pass Sculpture Park in Dallas through Aug. 1.
At each location, the exhibition is meant to be experienced at a safe distance through a window, from a car, or by appointment.
The exhibition at the ANTEROOM, a window gallery across from 100W at 411 N. Beaton St. in Corsicana, includes a sample table with milkweed and a magenta grow light from the Samuels Building nursery and a rendition of the song Sunrise, Sunset from Fiddler on the Roof playing at dusk and dawn.
The exhibit is on view through the front window. For updates, visit ANTEROOM’s website www.kylehobratschk.com/anteroom.
The exhibition at Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, at 402 Fabrication St. in Dallas, includes some 300 of the milkweed plants raised by the artist, which he invited people to plant at the park in early June in accordance with social distancing measures. The exhibit may be viewed by appointment. For updates, visit the Sweet Pass website or social media.
The milkweed garden is accompanied by a time-based light and sound installation that plays daily at sunrise and sunset. It includes the same rendition of the song at the ANTEROOM and a 100-plus-foot horizontal white LED light sculpture suspended above the ground, invoking the staff of Asclepius, the Greek god of medicine and healing. The north-south line of the light sculpture gestures toward the monarchs’ migratory path from Mexico to Canada while conveying ideas of prosperity, health and rejuvenation.
According to Corsicana artist Nancy Rebal, the milkweed nursery grew plants that are the Monarch butterfly’s food source and replanted them in Corsicana’s Hebrew Cemetery as well as areas managed by the Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department, to create a way station for the butterflies as they make their way to Mexico.
The collaborators are Southern Methodist University’s Pollock Gallery and the Sweet Pass Sculpture Park in Dallas; the Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency in Corsicana; and publishing initiative RISO BAR. The exhibition is curated by Pollock Gallery curator Sofia Bastidas and RISO BAR co-founder May Makki.
The Staff of Asclepias is a social and environmental sculpture conceived by artist Erik DeLuca during his stay at the Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency, also known as 100W, which offers residencies to artists and writers from around the world.
DeLuca worked with several members of the Corsicana community to design a series of way stations for the monarch butterfly. The monarch is the Texas state insect and has fascinated DeLuca since he arrived in Texas from his native Rhode Island.
DeLuca converted the Samuels Building, an 1880s mercantile building two blocks from 100W, into a nursery for milkweed. Because monarch caterpillars feed exclusively on the plant, adult butterflies migrating north from Mexico in the spring depend on it to lay their eggs.
The growing scarcity of milkweed in the wild has contributed to a drastic 80% decrease in the monarch population. The milkweed DeLuca raised – some 1,000 plants – has been distributed to Hebrew Cemetery and park land in Corsicana and to Sweet Pass Sculpture Park. The exhibit title references the scientific genus of the milkweed, Asclepias.
Bastidas said the project exemplifies the Pollock Gallery’s goal of expanding its programming beyond its walls to provide additional opportunities for SMU art students and the community to broaden their understanding of public art and community engagement.
“The Staff of Asclepias is ambitious in both scale and impact,” Bastidas said. “It engages with questions of migration and the powerful indirect interactions that can control entire ecosystems. DeLuca’s endeavor to place nature’s patterns at the center of his work offers a new possibility of solidarity, as he dedicates his practice to the service and understanding of vital non-human networks.”
The Staff of Asclepias is accompanied by a publication with contributions by DeLuca and Bastidas, as well as by SMU visiting lecturer in art Tamara Johnson and Trey Burns, founders of Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, and SMU art alumnus Kyle Hobratschk, founder of 100W and the ANTEROOM. The publication was produced by RISO BAR and designed by Juliette Kang.
