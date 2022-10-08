Residents were treated to an impromptu look at the heavens Oct. 4 on the corner of North Beaton and Third Streets in Corsicana. Resident and writer David Searcy wheeled his mounted apochromatic refractor telescope outside allowing passersby to catch glimpses of the Copernicus crater on the moon’s surface.
The Copernicus crater measures 93 kilometers in diameter and 3.8 kilometers in depth. Onlookers also got to see Saturn and the Milky Way solar systems’s largest planet Jupiter, along with its four moons, which are currently orbiting closer to the Earth than Jupiter has in the last 70 years.
Searcy said he considers astronomy a hobby, although he said he’s always been fascinated with the shiny knobs of telescopes.
David Searcy is a writer; his wife Nancy is a painter, together they have a studio located at 405 N. Beaton St. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.