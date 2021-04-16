The Outdoor Painters Society is in town at the invitation of the Navarro Council of the Arts. Friday morning's rain didn't stop the Plein Air Painters.
“One of the painting locations had a hardy group from across the state,” local artist Margie Taylor stated, “Expect to see many, many more of these artist in and around town.
They will be painting all day Saturday and then Saturday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. their paintings will be on display at reception for all to see at The Warehouse Gallery, 119 W. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana. Their work will also be available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.