March 30 was a great night for the arts as the Palace Theater hosted an evening of music, a new recognition for the city of Corsicana, and murals for the theater’s adjacent Art Alley.
Sixth Avenue was abuzz with locals visiting food trucks, and checking out the newest murals in Art Alley. Three artists contributed to the latest works, highlighting local themes pieces from Carly Haynie, Zane Marsh, and a special collaborative piece from the Boys and Girls Club with Marsh acting as supervising muralist for the kids.
“I was honored to be selected as the artist for the official 175th mural,” Marsh said. “I love being a part of the community and working with the people who make this city a fun and vibrant place.”
The new pieces add to an already growing collection of murals in the alley, highlighting local personalities, history, and inspirational messages.
“I’ve spent my entire life watching my dad, Brad Haynie, leave his legacy on Corsicana by volunteering and building up the community,” said muralist Carly Haynie. “Getting to be a part of Art Alley has allowed me to follow in his footsteps and leave my own legacy…and it’s been an honor to do so.”
“It is so exciting to see our idea of an Art Alley come to fruition,” said Leah Dill Blackard, Executive Director of the Navarro Council of the Arts. “Three new murals were added to downtown on Thursday, with more planned this year. We are so happy to encourage and promote public art in downtown Corsicana. For over 45 years the Navarro Council of the Arts has given our community the benefits of both the performing and visual arts and we look forward to doing this for another 45 years.”
“I hope all of you will come to Art Alley, and be sure to tag us in your photos!”
The night continued with the City of Corsicana officially becoming certified as officially certified as the forty-first Music Friendly Texas community. Mayor Don Denbow, along with members of the Music Friendly Texas board, accepted the recognition from Chip Adams, Community Relations and Outreach Specialist of the Texas Music Office. The certification is the result of months of work since 2022.
"This past Thursday was a special day for our city,” said Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street Director. “Corsicana has a rich arts and culture community, and I am proud to see Art Alley showcase the wonderful art installations for our residents and visitors. In addition, I am elated to see the Texas Music Office designate our city as "Music Friendly" and look forward to our bright future ahead."
The evening wrapped up with a concert from guitarist Ruthie Foster, signifying the joy of music is here to stay in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.