The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing and the Texas Board of Nursing has given Navarro College approval to reestablish a RN program on the Corsicana Campus. This will be in addition to the RN program currently at the Waxahachie Campus of Navarro College. A new cohort of up to 20 RN seeking students has already been selected and will start beginning June 2, 2020.
Additionally, as Navarro College continues its pursuit of the ability to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree, several significant enhancements will be made to the nursing programs offered on the Corsicana campus. A high-fidelity simulation lab is already under construction and will be completed for the cohort to begin this summer.
According to Guy Featherston, Dean of Health Professions for Navarro College: “The high-fidelity simulation lab will be used to simulate complex healthcare issues that students may not have the opportunity to experience in the actual patient care setting. This lab will teach critical thinking skills to students that have real-world application in patient care. Currently, the Texas BON allows simulations to replace up to 50% of traditional clinical experiences. With the growing shortage of acute care clinical sites, high fidelity simulation is essential to our nursing program’s success.”
Navarro College is utilizing funds donated from Community National Bank and Trust of Texas and the Navarro College Foundation to underwrite the build out of the simulation lab. A brand new high fidelity simulation lab is already under construction in the Bain Center. This new simulation lab will be in addition to the low and mid fidelity labs already in existence for student use.
According to Featherston, “The ability to offer the associate degree nursing program on the Corsicana campus positions Navarro College to better meet the workforce needs of our district and community. It is also vital to have an RN program back on the Corsicana campus as the College continues to seek permission to offer a BSN.”
What is equally exciting about the new high fidelity simulation lab is that it creates opportunities for growth within the nursing program and opportunities for continuing education for our community nursing professionals. “We have already hosted some of our local long term care facilities in our mid fidelity simulation labs. This allows nursing professionals to practice new skills and techniques, and refine existing skills. Additional opportunities will be available now in our high fidelity skills lab” stated Dean Featherston. Plans are already being explored to increase our cohort opportunities outside the traditional Monday to Friday 8-5 model. “Having access to additional lab simulators will allow Navarro College to develop new modalities of nursing education, including nights and weekends”
“The vision of Navarro College is to be nationally recognized as a higher education institution committed to providing innovative career pathways and student-centered learning opportunities. These enhancements to the Health Programs position Navarro College to be forward thinking in meeting the needs of community as well as work force needs,” said Dr. Kevin G. Fegan, Navarro College District President. “I thank Community National Bank and the Navarro College Foundation for their support and partnership in the investment of the high-fidelity simulation lab and commitment to the future of health care education in communities served by Navarro College.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.