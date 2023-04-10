City of Athens officials, including City Manager Elizabeth Borstad and Utilities Director Randy Williams, met in March with wastewater engineering consultants RJN Group Senior Vice President Daniel Jackson to discuss the benefits of developing a hydraulic model of the wastewater collection system.
Specifically, officials are considering hiring an engineering firm to develop a computerized hydraulic model of the City’s wastewater collection system by conducting field inspections and flow monitoring to measure what is actually passing through sewer lines and lift stations.
“This information is critical for troubleshooting issues, identifying potential problems before they become serious, and ensuring that the system operates efficiently,” said Athens Utility Director Randy Williams.
Using this model, the Utilities Department will be able to identify issues, allowing for a reduction or diversion of excess flow, or identifying the need to increase capacity.
“This can also be used for future planning and development,” Williams said, explaining that the model can show the impact of future development on the wastewater system.
The City Council approved creating a similar water system model in 2016, and City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said it is still valuable to the Utilities Department.
The meeting was held as city officials prepare to work on next year's budget and consider potential projects.
