A single-vehicle ATV crash claimed the life of an Ennis man and left three injured, including a Corsicana teen Saturday night on Whitfill Road, around 0.07 miles northwest of FM-1182 in Ellis County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Preliminary investigation indicates that Carrie Heng, 40, of Ennis was driving a 2021 Honda, Pioneer ATV, traveling northwest on Whitfill Road at an unsafe speed when she lost control of the vehicle which flipped on its left side, ejecting all occupants.
Pheakday Heng, 46, male, of Ennis was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dan Cox, Precinct 3.
Jaylee Wooley, female, 19, of Corsicana, Shaquille Dickerson, male, 27, of Waxahachie, and Carrie Heng were all transported to Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas.
The investigation is ongoing.
