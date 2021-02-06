The Economic Development Partnership group heard updates from Brian Hawkes, President and CEO of Audubon Metals, at the group’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2. The company announced plans to expand its operation from a plant based in Henderson County, Kentucky, to a second location in Corsicana in January of 2020.
Hawkes said he and Jimmy Garren, Audubon’s Vice President of Business Development, and others were in Corsicana last week to check on the plant site. A drone took video of the facility, which is expected to be 150,000 sq. ft.
Audubon offers a critical step in the recycling of metals to be re-used in the manufacturing of new products, Hawkes said.
The unique process utilizes automotive shredder residue, known as “Zorba” to produce secondary aluminum alloys for the manufacture of die castings, in compliance with all federal state and local environmental regulations.
The Corsicana location will be the anchor tenant on a 95-acre rail served parcel in the Highway 31 Industrial Park. Corsicana was chosen because of logistical advantages including rail service and proximity to other markets.
Hawkes said he anticipates Audubon Metals Texas to be in operation midway through this year, beginning with 80 employees.
“There is a potential for growth to 200 employees at the Corsicana location by 2024,” he said.
Audubon is owned by Koch Enterprises, Inc. headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Their primary plant has been in operation for more than 20 years.
Navarro County and Corsicana Director of Economic Development Director, John Boswell said that although prospect activity during the months of November and December had been “light,” activity had recently picked up with six new industrial leads.
“It looks like economic activity in Corsicana is going to be very good and active in 2021,” he said.
Aric Bonner, an agent with RE/MAX of Corsicana, provided the monthly, fourth quarter, and year-end housing reports for Corsicana and Navarro County.
Bonner updated that both Corsicana and Navarro County Housing markets remain in a strong sellers’ market with a swell of housing beginning to trend upwards in the $200,000 to $300,000, range. The majority of houses in Corsicana remained below $200,000 during 2020.
The median price for county properties for the year of 2020 increased by 13% to $169,500, in comparison to 2019. Closing sales decreased 1.1% in the county for the previous year.
City Engineer, Darwin Myers, provided the Planning and Zoning report where he detailed the ongoing residential construction as well as the projects in review. Myers reported that there has been $202,245 in commercial construction valuation added so far this year.
Deborah Cooper, President & CEO of the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, reported that new members have recently joined the chamber.
The next meeting of the Economic Development Partnership Group will be Tuesday, March 2.
On the net:
Watch the meeting at full meeting and drone tour of the Audubon facility at www.cityofcorsicana.com/CivicMedia?CID=1
