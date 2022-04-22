Wyatt Ware has Georgia on his mind. The Corsicana High School sophomore punched his ticket to the Skills USA National Championships after earning a state title in Diesel Equipment Technology over the weekend in Corpus Christi.
Next up is the Skills USA National Championships in Atlanta, Ga. June 20-24. Ware is the fourth Tiger to make it to nationals since 2010, Automotive Technology Instructor Michael Schmidt said. He is the first since 2015.
Ware was one of three CHS students to compete at the state level. Omar Hernandez competed in Automotive Service Technology, and Jacob Ogaz competed in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair.
Ware represented District 6 at the state event, a grouping of nine counties: Navarro, Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Bosque, McLennan, Falls, Limestone and Freestone. He topped challengers from 12 other districts state-wide.
