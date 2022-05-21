After many successful years with the Corsicana Independent School District, well wishes are shared as Dr. Elmer Avellaneda, affectionately known as “Dr. A” is named the Lone Finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools in the Gonzales Independent School District.
“It has been my pleasure to serve the students and community members of the Corsicana ISD. This district has not only facilitated my growth, but the growth of my family. This growth has ensured I will be able to live out the legacy CISD instills. The Tiger Nation will always have a place in my heart,” Dr. A said.
“In understanding the importance of educational advocacy and academic success for all students, I know this mission will continue for all future tigers.”
Proudly serving the Corsicana ISD for the past 10 years, Dr. A has continued to serve the district with great strength of purpose; never wavering that every student can learn and reach their potential.
Dr. Avellaneda has served the district as associate superintendent, assistant superintendent of special programs and federal budgeting, executive director of special programs, and a campus administrator. He has displayed an ability to influence educational success, receiving several awards including the Texas Association of School Administrators Johnny L. Veselka Award and the National School Board Association national award for the Penguin Project. Fellow leaders describe Dr. A as honest, steadfast, and effective in growing future leaders.
“Dr. A continues to be an example of outstanding leadership in education. We look forward to the powerful additions he will make to Texas public schools as a fellow Superintendent. We wish him the absolute best and know the fighting tiger spirit will remain with him.” Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost said.
Dr. A will continue to serve the students of the Corsicana ISD as he aids in the transition of new leadership.
Dr. Avellaneda has a Bachelor of Science in education degree from Baylor University, a Master of Education degree from Tarleton State University, and a Doctor of Education degree from Tarleton State University. He is married to Dr. Ariana Hernandez, an elementary educator and is a proud father to Carolina, 7, and Noah, 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.