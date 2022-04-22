Texas Senate Resolution No. 110 in 2021 proclaimed that the last weekend of April, will be celebrated as “B.A.C.A. Heroes Weekend in Texas.” To observe this special weekend, a large contingent of Bikers Against Child Abuse members from the 28 chapters based in the Lone Star State will be riding in formation into downtown Dallas to hold a symbolic ceremony and press conference.
Founded in 1995, B.A.C.A. is an international nonprofit that exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. For B.A.C.A. Heroes Weekend in Texas, a hundred plus bikers will arrive in formation at the Frank Crowley Justice Center, 133 N. Riverfront Blvd. Dallas, TX 75207, where 199 stuffed animal toys will be arranged in display to honor those children who lost their life due to child abuse.
A lone teddy bear will be circulated among the gathered B.A.C.A. members for a symbolic hug. While the teddy bear is passed to every biker in an attendance, local authorities will speak about the impact of child abuse in Texas.
B.A.C.A. Mission Statement
Bikers Against Child Abuse, Inc. (B.A.C.A.) exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. We exist as a body of Bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. We stand ready to lend support to our wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization. We work in conjunction with local and state officials who are already in place to protect children. We desire to send a clear message to all involved with the abused child that this child is part of our organization, and that we are prepared to lend our physical and emotional support to them by affiliation, and our physical presence. We stand at the ready to shield these children from further abuse. We do not condone the use of violence or physical force in any manner, however, if circumstances arise such that we are the only obstacle preventing a child from further abuse, we stand ready to be that obstacle.
For more information, go to bacaworld.org.
