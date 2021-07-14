The annual Back to School/Stay in School Rally, traditionally set for August, has been canceled due to public health restrictions.
“This year’s rally has unfortunately been canceled due to COVID-19 Delta variants,” said Elmeree Burrell, Committee Chairperson. “Out of concern for safety of the community, we’ve decided it’s in the best interest to cancel the rally again this year.
In the past, the free event has provided an opportunity for students and parents to meet school faculty, receive guidance for the upcoming year, and learn about youth-oriented organizations like the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the Boys and Girls Club.
The Back to School/Stay in School Rally, its committee members, and sponsors advocate for a greater understanding of the educational process to ensure that students stay in school and receive the support needed to graduate.
For more information call 903-874-2821.
