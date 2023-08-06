By Mark Archibald
Students, parents, educators, and community organizations were available from across the Corsicana Independent School District at the Back to School/Stay in School Rally held last week at the I.O.O.F. Event Center, in Corsicana.
The rally is an annual community event that enhances student and parent knowledge of the education process.
Hundreds of students and parents packed the I.O.O.F Center the location was available through the generous sponsorship via Community National Bank in Corsicana.
“This place is packed, but the rally is always like this. It’s good to see so many of the kids again, and see them having fun,” said Gary Dobbs, a counselor at the Corsicana Intermediate School.
The back-to-school rally began in 2006. This year’s event featured Corsicana High school cheerleaders and mascot, mingling and entertaining the crowd.
“This event is for the entire family, and for students of all ages,” said Emerlee Burrell.
“Starting the school year strong is important, and finishing school is a key to success in life,” she said.
“It’s a good event and a way for the community to come together,” said Corsicana Mayor Mike Fletcher. “This is a place where kids can see each other again, and get motivated for the next school year,” he said.
Students who attended were able to get many of the school supplies they need through community donations.
The Back-to-School Rally is an NAACP national program with the primary purpose of reducing “school dropouts” by assisting both parents and students becoming re-enrolled in school after the summer vacation.
Studies show that school dropouts respond less favorably in today’s environment than those that complete their school education.
