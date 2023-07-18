By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
Even though temperatures aren’t relenting, summer vacation is already drawing to a close for area schools. The Back to School/Stay in School Rally takes place 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 29 at the I.O.O.F. Event Center, located at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana.
The rally is an annual community event that enhances student and parent knowledge of the education process The rally is also supported through a generous sponsorship via Community National Bank in Corsicana.
This event is for the entire family, and for students of all ages, said Emerlee Burrell.
“Starting the school year strong is important, and finishing school is a key to success in life,” she said.
The back to school, stay in school rally will feature all CISD schools, several community organizations.
Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Former CISD graduates are also expected to speak about their experiences and benefits of staying in school.
The inaugural Corsicana Back to School Rally, was in 2006.
The Back-to-School Rally is an NAACP national program with the primary purpose of reducing “school dropouts” by assisting both parents and students becoming re-enrolled in school after the summer vacation.
Studies show that school dropouts respond less favorably in today’s environment that those that complete their school education.
There will be over 50 youth and youth-oriented organizations at the Rally giving information regarding their organizations’ goals and invite students to enroll. These include Scouts, Boys and Girls clubs, church youth groups, and many others. There will be the ability to receive school supplies, many prizes, along with food and drinks available for purchase.
For more information contact Elmeree Burrell at 903-874-2821.
