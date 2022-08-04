The Back-to-School Rally is back again after a two-year absence due to the Covid 19 pandemic.This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday Aug, 6 in Corsicana’s High School Commons This is a free event and all are welcome.
This event gives both parents and students the opportunity to meet with educators representing all grades. This interaction gives both an insight to how and what students will be involved in during the school year.
Back to School Rally
9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Aug. 6
Corsicana High School Commons
The Back-to-School Rally is an NAACP national program with the primary purpose of reducing “school dropouts” by assisting both parents and students becoming re-enrolled in school after the summer vacation. Studies show that school dropouts respond less favorably in today’s environment that those that complete their school education.
There will be over 50 youth and youth-oriented organizations at the Rally giving information regarding their organizations’ goals and invite students to enroll. These include Scouts, Boys and Girls clubs, church youth groups, and many others. There will be the ability to receive school supplies, many prizes, along with food and drinks available for purchase. And free hair grooming for both males and females.
For more information contact E. Burrell at 903-874-2821or A. Reeves at 903-875-8727.
