Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated Back to School/Stay in School Rally. The community event that helps students achieve their dreams by providing some of the necessities needed to kick-start the 2022-2023 school year is scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at Corsicana High School.
Long lines and dozens of happy students are expected for the turnout. Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to visit booths and enter giveaways and prizes while learning about the resources available to help their student succeed. The mission of the Back to School/Stay in School Rally is an ongoing effort to promote the retention and graduation of all youth.
The event is organized and coordinated by the local NAACP branch in Corsicana. If you have questions about the event or wish to be a partner, please contact Elmerie Burrell at 903-874-2821, D. Jackson at 903-654-1331, or A. Reeves at 903-875-8727.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.