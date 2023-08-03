From Staff Reports
A “Back to School Revival” will be held nightly at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9 through Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Believers Outreach Ministries, located at the 219 N. Fifth Street in Corsicana.
The school-based faith event is hosted by Pastor Cat of the Believers Outreach Ministries church, accompanied by Psalmist Margaret Evans, and Guest Pastor Tessie Johnson of Church of the Living God in Kerens.
The revival is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.