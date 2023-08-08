By Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
Backpacks of Love hosted its 13th annual event last Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cook Education Center, located at 3100 W. Collin Street at the Navarro College campus in Corsicana.
Tuesday’s public opening started strong with long lines outside and a constant rush of participants during the first hour and a half of the event before the crowds slowed to a more steady flow.
By 11 a.m., an estimated 1,000 of 2,700 backpack and related supplies had already gone out the door. By 9 a.m. Wednesday, there only 300 backpacks were available for distribution at start of day. By 12:30 p.m., all backpacks were donated to students in need.
The backpacks and supplies are for students of Navarro County who meet the national standard for free and reduced lunch.
The backpacks are purchased in bulk wholesale by the BOL organization through donations made by individuals, churches, and companies in Navarro County. The backpacks are initially delivered to Collin Street Bakery, where they are checked out before being transported to the Cook Center.
At the end of each school year, Backpacks of Love reaches out to the school districts to see what school supplies are needed for the upcoming year. In addition to backpacks, the organization provides other supplies based on local needs.
What we want to do is make sure we are giving the supplies the schools are asking for,” said Kristen Smith, BOL committee member. “If they’re needing four spirals, we want to make sure we’re not giving them two.”
With no two schools being exactly the same, the BOL organization works to best meet the overall requirements, forming “need” lists based on district requests and recommendations.
The annual event is maintained through the work of the BOL organization and people who step up to assist during the distribution hours.
“We could not do this without volunteers,” BOL committee member Ashley Pruitt said. “Our volunteers help make this happen. From the Spanish speaking volunteers to the runners that grab the backpacks, everybody who checks everyone in, while wearing a smile on their face, that’s what it’s all about.”
“We’ve been very blessed that Navarro College has been super amazing at letting us use the facilities,” Smith added.
The college’s athletic teams also volunteered to help, with the volleyball and soccer teams providing additional setup support over the two days.
The Backpacks of Love event will return next summer for the 2024 school year.
