Backpacks of Love is celebrating its 11th annual school supply giveaway this year. Even though COVID changed the way the group distributed bags last year, it still served around 2,400 Navarro County students.
This year’s distribution day is set for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Navarro College Cook Education Center at 3100 W. Collin St. Parents will be allowed to go inside to pick up the sealed bags.
“Backpacks include essential school supplies by grade level: Pre-K trough first grade, second through sixth and seventh through 12th grade,” said Kristen Smith, Minister of Administration at Grace Community Church.”
No preregistration is required, however, parents will be asked to show ID, Proof of income such as a pay stub, Medicaid or food stamps and proof of student enrollment such as a report card, student ID, or lunch form.
For more information call or text 903-874-2517 or email navarrocollegebsm@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.