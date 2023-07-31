Backpacks of Love is hosting the 13th Backpacks of Love event at 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until all 2,700 backpacks and supplies are given out), Tuesday Aug. 1, and Wednesday Aug. 2 at the Cook Education Center, located at 3100 W. Collin Street at the Navarro College campus in Corsicana.
The backpacks and supplies are for students of Navarro County who meet the national standard for free and reduced lunch. We are excited to see everyone over the next couple of days.
"We are so grateful for the community wide support we receive to make sure that children are given the supplies they need to be set up for success as they start their new school year," said Kristen Smith, BOL committee member.
