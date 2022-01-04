A group of friends and family released balloons Sunday at IOOF Park in memory of Navarro County Pct. 2 Constable and longtime Sheriff’s Deputy Raychaun Ballard, who passed away Aug. 14, 2021 after a brief illness. Sunday, Jan. 2 was his birthday and he would have been 47 years old.
His death came as a surprise to many, as he and his wife Samara took the top prize July 24 at Navarro College’s “Dancing for Our Stars” scholarship fundraiser. The impact Ballard made on the community is evident as people continue to mourn his passing.
